CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday night house fire killed one man and sent a woman and child to the hospital, the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sampson County Fire and EMS responded to the fire on Kenneth Lane in Ivanhoe.

One adult male was pronounced dead on the scene in connection with the fire, Deputy Fire Marshal Joshua Deaver told CBS 17.

The two sent to the hospital for evaluation included a juvenile male and adult female, Deaver said. The identity of all three has not been released at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.