RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The housing market is heating back up after slowing down when interest rates increased.

Two recent reports show home prices nationwide are rising.

Right now, the housing market is in a good spot, according to April Stephens with The April Stephens Team of eXp Realty.

“The healthy competitiveness is exactly how it should be,” Stephens said. “If you’ve got a great property and you price it right, then there should be multiple people that want it.”

That’s a big change from a year ago.

“This time last year is when we feel like everybody pulled the emergency brake,” Stephens said.

Stephens said that’s when interest rates began to rise, buyers got nervous and the buying frenzy slowed down. She said now people have come to terms with interest rates and are looking for homes again.

The problem, there’s a big lack of inventory.

“We’re down almost 25% in April, which should be our biggest listing month,” Stephens said.

Low supply means higher prices.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s quarterly report that came out Tuesday shows home prices are up 0.6% in March after rising 0.7% in February.

Out of the 43 states where prices increased, the report said North Carolina had the second highest appreciation at 9.4% year over year. South Carolina had the highest at 9.5%.

For those not in a rush to buy, Michael Walden, an economist and a professor emeritus at North Carolina State University, said don’t wait too long because prices will keep trending up in the Triangle, but if you are waiting for interest rates to go down he has this advice.

“I would sort of set my sights for the first three months of 2024, where you’re gonna have maybe that best combination of lower interest rates and before housing prices begin to go up,” said Walden said.

Stephens advises people to buy when the time is right for them.