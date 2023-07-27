RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With temperatures steadily climbing in the Triangle, days have been heating up — and that can be dangerous. Especially on days where it’s 90 degrees outside, temperatures inside cars can climb to well over 120 degrees in just minutes.

On Wednesday, insurance commissioner Mike Causey, with the help of Safe Kids, demonstrated the dangers of heat in cars at Pullen Park. With some marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers, they demonstrated how hot the inside of a car can really get.

Causey also talked about how dangerous this weather can be if a kid or a pet is left inside of a vehicle. He says these are entirely preventable deaths but people need to be aware that this can happen on days like today when it’s extremely hot out – but also on days you may not expect it.

“It doesn’t have to be 90 degrees, we’ve had people die when it’s been much cooler, and it’s a year-round issue, year-round problem,’ Causey said.

So far this year across the country, 14 people have died from being left inside of a car.

Officials here say if you see a kid or a pet inside of a locked car, immediately call 911.