How are central NC churches planning to celebrate Easter?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Easter approaches, churches are adapting and finding ways worshippers can celebrate the holiday safely. Each is handling it a bit differently — some holding indoor services while others remain virtual.

“We’re going to be meeting inside of the building here,” said Pastor Tim Rabon with the Beacon Baptist Church.

This Easter, like every Sunday since May, the Beacon Baptist Church will hold their its services indoors.

“We’re socially distancing every other pew and encouraging households to sit together,” Rabon explained.

He said they expect a smaller crowd, but they’re ready.

“It’s going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be exciting,” said Trebor Jackson, a Church Elder with Deeper Life Church Ministries.

Sunday will mark a first for the Goldsboro church — the first time people will be back in the pews since March 2020.

“With resurrection Sunday, it seems almost appropriate to look at coming back when we see numbers are going down, people are getting the vaccine,” Jackson said.

Jackson showed CBS 17 the precautions in place. They have hand sanitizer at the door, temperature checks, and social distancing. The pews will be at 25 percent capacity.

The concern is real. According to the state, religious gatherings have been behind 2,406 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths.

“We just feel like we needed to get a little further out from people having been vaccinated,” said Pastor Nancy Petty with the Pullen Memorial Baptist Church.

That’s why their Easter service will be virtual.

She said she’s looking forward to the time when her congregation can gather inside the sanctuary together safely.