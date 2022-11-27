ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community.

Bethel Revival Church is giving out the free meals at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Repast Facility on 109 S. Grace St. in Rocky Mount.

It starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and goes until they run out of food.

Organizers said the meals are to-go meals only.