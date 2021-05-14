How local businesses are adjusting to the CDC’s new mask guidelines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many businesses are waiting to see if and when Gov. Roy Cooper will adopt the CDCs latest guidelines and allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks.

CBS 17 reached out to several businesses across the area. Publix, Wegmans, and Harris Teeter responded and said they are waiting on more guidance from the state before revising their mask policies. Lifetime Fitness is also waiting to hear from state leaders about any potential changes.

Delvin Burton owns Cycle Bar in Cary. He tells CBS 17 he felt hopeful when he heard about the CDC’s new guidance.

“Extremely hopeful about what this could potentially mean for gyms and fitness centers like ours that really depend on people being able to exercise indoors, and do so comfortably,” said Burton.

With the exception of outdoor classes, riders have been wearing masks since the studio reopened last June.

“If we have the opportunity to ride indoors without a mask, I will probably take them up on that just cause the cardio is really intense and it’ll help me breathe a little bit better when I’m on the bike,” said Lauren Phillips, who is fully vaccinated.

If Cooper follows the CDCs guidance and lifts the state’s indoor mask mandate, some wonder how it will be enforced.

“The last thing you want to do is be the vaccination police,” said Burton. “Not necessarily what I got in business for.”

Burton said his strategy will be to take people by their word and offer options.

“My approach if the mask mandate is lifted, at least initially, is to allow flexibility,” he said.

When restrictions ease, he will hold maskless classes for people who have been vaccinated, and classes with masks for those who haven’t, or just want an extra layer of protection.

“We just want to make sure they’re able to exercise in a way that feels safe for them, whether you’re vaccinated or not, you’re still a human, and we want to honor the fact that you’re chasing health and well-being when you come to a place like this. So we want to be able to provide a platform for both,” he said.