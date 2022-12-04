CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — How many customers are without power in Moore County?

A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are.

After the gunfire attack on two electrical substations Saturday night, the initial numbers were about 38,000 power outages, according to Duke Energy.

However, Sunday afternoon, the company said in a news release 45,000 customers out of 47,000 were without power in the attack.

At the same time, the Duke Energy map said about 36,000 customers were in the dark.

Then, on the same webpage of the map, there is an “outage history” chart. It showed about 45,000 power outages.

So, what is the truth?

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy told CBS 17 that the real numbers are somewhere in between. Somehow during the massive outage, a bad set of data has been populating the “outage management system,” he said.

Brooks said the problem is a “glitch.” He said around 8 p.m. that the county has about 40,000 customers without power — that is about 20 percent higher than the map said at 34,000.

Image from Duke Energy

But, it’s also about the same amount lower than the chart said at about 46,000.

Duke Energy has said it will take until at least Tuesday — and possibly until Thursday — to get power back on to all customers in Moore County.