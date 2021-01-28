How much fell? January 28 snow totals across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Snow fell across parts of central and northern North Carolina in the early morning hours of Thursday – blanketing many parts with several inches.
Snow totals from the National Weather Service:
- RDU International Airport: 1.6 inches
- Apex: 0.8 inches
- East Wendell: 2.8 inches
- Falls Lake (eastern side): 3.1 inches
- Falls Lake (western side): 2 inches
- Lucama: 1 inch
- New Hope: 2.5 inches
- Roanoke Rapids: 4 inches
