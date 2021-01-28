How much fell? January 28 snow totals across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Snow fell across parts of central and northern North Carolina in the early morning hours of Thursday – blanketing many parts with several inches.

Snow totals from the National Weather Service:

RDU International Airport: 1.6 inches

Apex: 0.8 inches

East Wendell: 2.8 inches

Falls Lake (eastern side): 3.1 inches

Falls Lake (western side): 2 inches

Lucama: 1 inch

New Hope: 2.5 inches

Roanoke Rapids: 4 inches

CBS 17 will continue to update this list as NWS releases new snow totals.