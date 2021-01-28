How much fell? January 28 snow totals across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Snow fell across parts of central and northern North Carolina in the early morning hours of Thursday – blanketing many parts with several inches.

Snow totals from the National Weather Service:

  • RDU International Airport: 1.6 inches
  • Apex: 0.8 inches
  • East Wendell: 2.8 inches
  • Falls Lake (eastern side): 3.1 inches
  • Falls Lake (western side): 2 inches
  • Lucama: 1 inch
  • New Hope: 2.5 inches
  • Roanoke Rapids: 4 inches

CBS 17 will continue to update this list as NWS releases new snow totals.

  • Garner in the 40/42 area. Photo: Natalee Fisher and Sarah Huffman
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Littleton. Photo: Connie Gibson
  • Clayton. Photo by Tim Henderson
  • Rocky Mount. Photo by Rosie Wilson.
  • Rocky Mount. Photo by Rosie Wilson.
  • Rocky Mount. Photo by Rosie Wilson.
  • Wilson. Photo by Jenna Pope
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Youngsville. Photo by Sandie Lopes
  • Snow in North Hills (Photo: Laura Smith/CBS 17)
  • Snow in North Hills (Photo: Laura Smith/CBS 17)
  • Near Roxboro. Photo by Athena Demetriades-Nii
  • Near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Photo by Jim Crooke
  • Near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Photo by Jim Crooke
  • Near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Photo by Jim Crooke
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Franklinton. Photo: Carolyn Stuart
  • Franklinton. Photo: Carolyn Stuart
  • Spivey’s Corner. Photo: Rosemary Quagan
  • Raleigh. Photo: Lacey Seaton
  • Five Points in Raleigh. Photo: Holland Mills

