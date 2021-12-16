How much is your city or county receiving in NC grant money?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $5 million in state grant money is headed to central North Carolina to help provide housing for people with low to moderate incomes.

The state Department of Commerce on Thursday awarded a total of $14.9 million to 21 local governments across North Carolina in the form of community development block grants for neighborhood revitalization.

“It costs more now to buy or rent so it’s critical that we invest more in affordable housing,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.“These neighborhood revitalization grants will help us build stronger and more resilient communities across our state.”

Five of the eight local governments in the CBS 17 viewing area will receive the maximum grant of $750,000.

State Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said the funding will help the state’s most vulnerable communities make progress in coming back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding will reinforce their revitalization efforts and infuse their community with more resources to support their long-term recovery,” she said.

Here are the local governments receiving grant money in central North Carolina:

• Garysburg, Northampton County, $750,000

• Halifax County, $750,000

• Henderson, Vance County, $750,000

• Hobgood, Halifax County, $600,000

• Saratoga, Wilson County, $593,000

• Sharpsburg, Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson counties, $750,000

• Speed, Edgecombe County, $306,894

• Wayne County, $750,000