RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A little bit of cash can go a long way in helping people quit smoking, a new survey found.

Oklahoma Smokes, a CBD cigarette maker, surveyed 3,595 to find out if there was a dollar amount they would take make them quit smoking.

The survery found it would take an incentive of $7,930 for North Carolinians to quit smoking. It was below the national average of$9,080.

Smokers in Vermont would accept the lowest cash incentive of $1,694 to quit, according to the survey. Smokers in Hawaii would require the most at a cash incentive of $16,500.

The CDC calls smoking cigarettes the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year.

The CDC reports 16 million people live with serious smoking-related illnesses in the U.S. They report the country spends more than $300 billion a year on smoking-related illness. Oklahoma Smokes said the figure works out to an annual cost of $8,832 per smoker.

Smoking has been linked to cancers, heart disease and stroke among other illnesses.

Oklahoma Smoke’s survey also found about 18 percent of women smokers and 16 percent of men smokers felt ostracized by society for smoking. Broken down by age, almost a quarter of people between the ages of 45 and 54 felt ostracized. That figure for North Carolina smokers was much smaller with just 15 percent of smokers felling ostracized by society for their smoking habit.