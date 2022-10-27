RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s almost Halloween — and although some of us love a good scare, there are things you can do to keep your loved ones safe during the ‘spooktacular’ activities.
A handful of police departments and fire departments around the Triangle shared some tips on how to prevent the tricks — and get more treats.
“We know Halloween is an exciting time for children and families. Between the candy and the costumes, it’s easy to get lost in the excitement of trick-or-treating,” said Chris Covington, a fire and life safety inspector for the Chapel Hill Fire Department. “There are simple steps you can take to protect your loved ones.”
The major dangers of Halloween, according to Hoke County Sheriff Roderick C. Virgil, are shared at the bottom of this article.
Keeping your kids safe
The Chapel Hill Fire Department offered the following advice to keep your children safe:
Costumes
- Wear flame-resistant material
- Wear bright, reflective costumes, or add reflective tape
- Carry a flashlight or a glow stick
- Do not wear costumes with long trailing fabric
- Do not wear masks that block your vision
Candy
- Inspect candy at home before eating it
- Look for signs of tampering (tears, holes in packaging)
- Don’t accept anything that isn’t commercially wrapped
- Remove choking hazards for smaller children
The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office gave some more tips:
- Make sure anyone younger than 12 is supervised
- Make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group
- If any older children are trick-or-treating alone, make sure they have a fully-charged cellphone to carry with them
- Plan and discuss the route trick-or-treaters intend to follow
- Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger’s home
- Walk on sidewalks, not in the street
- Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic, if there are no sidewalks
- Establish a return time
- All children need to know their home telephone number and how to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency
Pet safety
The Clinton Police Department shared the following tips to keep your pets safe this Halloween:
- Keep sweets away from your pet — especially chocolate, which can be fatal to dogs
- Keep wrappers out of reach
- Avoid dressing your put up in uncomfortable costumes
- Keep pets away from dangerous decorations like lit pumpkins, which could be a fire hazard and is toxic if eaten
- Keep your pet out of the way of trick-or-treaters and the havoc of Halloween
- Make sure your pet is correctly tagged so you can find them again if they escape
The ‘major dangers’ of Halloween
The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office also offered tips for drivers, homeowners and decorators in the Triangle:
Homeowners and decorators
- Keep candles and jack-o’-lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flame
- Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters
- Keep candles and jack-o’-lanterns away from curtains, decorations, and other combustibles that could catch fire
- Don’t let ghosts and spirits in by leaving your home unattended
Drivers
- Watch for children darting out from between parked cars
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
- At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
Virgil said the major dangers of Halloween are not from witches or spirits, but rather from falls and pedestrian/car crashes.
“Halloween is a fun time of the year in Hoke County,” he said. “But let’s make it a safe time as well.”