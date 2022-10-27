RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s almost Halloween — and although some of us love a good scare, there are things you can do to keep your loved ones safe during the ‘spooktacular’ activities.

A handful of police departments and fire departments around the Triangle shared some tips on how to prevent the tricks — and get more treats.

“We know Halloween is an exciting time for children and families. Between the candy and the costumes, it’s easy to get lost in the excitement of trick-or-treating,” said Chris Covington, a fire and life safety inspector for the Chapel Hill Fire Department. “There are simple steps you can take to protect your loved ones.”

The major dangers of Halloween, according to Hoke County Sheriff Roderick C. Virgil, are shared at the bottom of this article.

Keeping your kids safe

The Chapel Hill Fire Department offered the following advice to keep your children safe:

Costumes

Wear flame-resistant material

Wear bright, reflective costumes, or add reflective tape

Carry a flashlight or a glow stick

Do not wear costumes with long trailing fabric

Do not wear masks that block your vision

Candy

Inspect candy at home before eating it

Look for signs of tampering (tears, holes in packaging)

Don’t accept anything that isn’t commercially wrapped

Remove choking hazards for smaller children

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office gave some more tips:

Make sure anyone younger than 12 is supervised

Make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group

If any older children are trick-or-treating alone, make sure they have a fully-charged cellphone to carry with them

Plan and discuss the route trick-or-treaters intend to follow

Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger’s home

Walk on sidewalks, not in the street

Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic, if there are no sidewalks

Establish a return time

All children need to know their home telephone number and how to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency

Pet safety

The Clinton Police Department shared the following tips to keep your pets safe this Halloween:

Keep sweets away from your pet — especially chocolate, which can be fatal to dogs

Keep wrappers out of reach

Avoid dressing your put up in uncomfortable costumes

Keep pets away from dangerous decorations like lit pumpkins, which could be a fire hazard and is toxic if eaten

Keep your pet out of the way of trick-or-treaters and the havoc of Halloween

Make sure your pet is correctly tagged so you can find them again if they escape

The ‘major dangers’ of Halloween

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office also offered tips for drivers, homeowners and decorators in the Triangle:

Homeowners and decorators

Keep candles and jack-o’-lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flame

Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters

Keep candles and jack-o’-lanterns away from curtains, decorations, and other combustibles that could catch fire

Don’t let ghosts and spirits in by leaving your home unattended

Drivers

Watch for children darting out from between parked cars

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing

Virgil said the major dangers of Halloween are not from witches or spirits, but rather from falls and pedestrian/car crashes.

“Halloween is a fun time of the year in Hoke County,” he said. “But let’s make it a safe time as well.”