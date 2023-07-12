WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – When someone goes missing at one of the Triangle’s many lakes, the search process can be long and put first responders at risk as well, but the Wake Forest Fire Department is using the help of an underwater drone to get the job done faster.

Firefighter Korey Floyd said the department has been using on the technology for two years and has assisted in searches across the state.

“Without this, you have to wait for a dive team to come and with a dive team, you’re limited on personnel and also the capability of what they can do,” Floyd said.

Earlier this week, the underwater drone helped recovered the body of a man who went missing after an accident during a severe thunderstorm on Falls Lake.

Floyd said the drone allows for longer searches, in deeper water and more extreme temperatures.

“We had the dive team out the other day and they were only on the water for about 45 minutes to an hour, actually in the water,” Floyd said. “Where with [the drone], we were in the water for more about five hours consecutively searching.”

While the team said they’d always rather rescue someone than recover a body, Floyd said it’s the goal is to find or who they’re searching for as fast as possible, for those impacted the most.

“The whole entire unit we have here was to safely and quickly bring back whoever the drowning victim was and bring closure to the family,” Floyd said.

Capt. Martin Barrett said the water search and rescue team trains monthly to be ready for high-risk seasons on the water, like the summer.

“We basically do training with water rescue and also with the ROV and sonar systems,” Barrett said. “It sort of helps make the whole situation smoother, safer.”