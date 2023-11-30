LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Human skeletal remains found in Harnett County last Monday have now been identified as a Dunn man who had been missing for almost two months, the sheriff confirmed Thursday.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said the person has been identified as 23-year-old Tyrone Taylor, a man who with the City of Dunn told CBS 17 was beloved in his community.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Coats announced Daquan Seandre Thomas was arrested and charged with murder in relation to Taylor’s death.

In speaking to the connection between Taylor and Thomas, the sheriff said Thomas was dating Taylor’s sister, Tanisha. Sheriff Coats further said that Thomas had previously been arrested on domestic violence charges against her.

Tyrone Taylor (Dunn Police Department)

Investigators said Taylor went missing in September. On Sept. 8, police said Taylor’s car was found burned in Cumberland County.

At about 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, the Harnett County 911 Center said they received a call from workers who said they discovered a dead person while clearing a lot on the 1400 block of Shady Grove Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed it was human skeletal remains, the sheriff’s office said.

They said the sex and race of the remains could not be initially determined due to the advanced state of decomposition, according to the sheriff’s office.