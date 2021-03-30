Human remains found in Moore County identified as missing man, homicide investigation underway

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A homicide investigation is underway after remains of a missing man were found in Moore County last weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

The remains of Jamal Orlando Bostic, 32 of West End were found on Murdocksville Road on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

Bostic was reported missing by family members back in the summer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bostic was reported going for a picnic on Pine Hill Road in West End when he was reported missing. He was last seen July 1 via video chat.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details are being released at this time.