Human remains found in Nash County identified as missing NC man

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man reported missing by his family was identified as human remains found last month in Nash County, deputies said Monday.

A human skeleton was found Oct. 28 on gameland in Nash County, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 1 p.m. that day, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to help after someone located the remains near the 11000 block of Sumler Road north of Castalia.

Monday afternoon, the remains were identified as Jaleel Taqee Evans.

Evans, 29, was from Guilford County, deputies said.

His family reached out to news media last month after they said Evans had not been heard from since Oct 1, according to CBS affiliate WFMY.

Nash County officials said Monday the cause of death “has not been scientifically identified.”