Human remains recovered in Nash County may belong to woman missing since 2004

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities believe human remains found in a field Thursday belong to a woman who went missing 14 years ago.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was executing a warrant to search land along the 1400 block of Wiley Road in Spring Hope. They were acting on information pertaining to the location of a body.

Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina could not confirm but did say he suspects the remains belong to Deborah Elaine Deans. She has been missing since Jan. 19, 2004, according to the Charley Project.

The Charley Project said Deans got into an argument with her roommate the morning of the day she was last seen. Deans called someone to pick her up then left with that person, the roommate said.

Deans left behind four children — including one infant. Their grandmother took custody of two of the children while the infant and a 5-year-old were placed in foster care.

Deans’ roommate claims Deans called her on March 24, 2004, and asked for permission to pick up her children. Deans was officially reported as a missing person on April 19, 2004, according to the Charley Project.

Public records list Deans’ last address as being along the 1400 block of Wiley Road, which is the area where the remains were found.

The search has been halted until a forensic pathologist responds to assist at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now