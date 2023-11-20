SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on Monday afternoon.

The Harnett County 911 Center received a call at around 2:35 p.m. from workers who said they discovered a dead person while clearing a lot on the 1400 block of Shady Grove Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed it was human skeletal remains, the sheriff’s office said.

The sex and race of the remains cannot be determined due to the advanced state of decomposition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.