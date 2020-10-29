Human skeleton found on Nash County gameland

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – A human skeleton was found Wednesday on gameland in Nash County, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 1 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to help after someone located the remains near the 11000 block of Sumler Road north of Castalia.

The skeleton will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed the identity of the person can be learned from the examination.

The cause of death could also be discovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Any information related to this incident, please call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office

at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111. No further information at

