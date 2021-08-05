Hundreds attend military-focused job fair at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The transition from military to civilian life is not an easy one, but one organization is helping make the process a little smoother.

On Thursday, RecruitMilitary hosted one of the biggest military job fairs of the year in the Triangle.

Employers and candidates lined a room in the Vaughn Towers at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium to find that perfect fit.

More than 50 recruiters with hundreds of job opportunities were present. The jobs aren’t all local as there are also placements across the country available.

Around 200 people looking for jobs registered to attend. It was open to military members, their spouses, dependents, and veterans.

RecruitMilitary says they know making this transition especially during a pandemic is hard for some so they wanted to be there to help.

” It’s important too for the transitioning veterans who are not really sure where they want to go, what they want to do, and how do they get there. So we’re that on the battlefield interpreter for them to kind of translate their military skillset into the civilian side,” said Allen Von Plinsky, event director for RecruitMilitary.

While one company hoping to recruit a few new team members of their own say after this past year it’s good that the recruitment process has somewhat returned to normal.

“Over zoom or over the phone is good but here you can just be so much more dynamic and I think it’s better for the candidates as well in terms of being able to represent themselves and be more comfortable and it’s just so great to get back in person for the employers and for the candidates essentially,” said Daniel Vent with Phononic

A wide range of industries were represented including law enforcement and government jobs.

RecruitMilitary plans to hold more job fairs in the area throughout the year.