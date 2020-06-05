Hundreds march in protest of peace and unity walk in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds marched together in Dunn Thursday evening as part of a protest of peace and unity walk.

Community members, government officials, church leaders, and more were all in the crowd.

“I want my voice to be heard. If you sit there and don’t say anything, you’ve got to be heartless,” said protester Celestine Williams.

The protest was a tribute to many, including George Floyd, but also a call for change.

Members of both the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn Police Department came to escort the crowd and be part of the march.

After marching and chanting through downtown, the group stopped at Dunn City Hall where various people spoke from the city and community.

“I am hurt because that could’ve been my baby or son, so therefore we must, must stop and we must become more unified,” said Carolyn McDougal with the Harnett County NAACP.

Four young men organized the protest.

“We knew people were ready. We were ready too,” said organizer Zacharias Ingram.

They worked with city and police officials to keep it peaceful, while still impactful.

“I’ve seen a lot of faces I haven’t seen in a long time who I didn’t think would come, but I’m glad because it shows change, it shows maybe they don’t have the same mindset they had before,” said organizer Anyjuel Fannins. “I’m really proud of the city of Dunn coming together and I’m proud of my brothers coming together to do all this.”

They added this is just the beginning.

“My mind’s still open because there are still voices out there that wasn’t heard,” said organizer Quintez Waxton.

The organizers encouraged people to get involved, to come to city council meetings, and to vote. They said they’re planning more events for the future.

“I’m proud because we’re not done yet,” said organizer Tyevertte Blue.