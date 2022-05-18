CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of students at Carrboro High School walked off campus Wednesday afternoon in an abortion rights protest.

Principal Beverly Rudolph wrote to parents on Wednesday that at the end of its second period, students gathered outside for a walk around the school. Rudolph said students were organized and supervised by administration and staff.

Carrboro High School families,

This is just a quick note to let you know that this morning, some students did not go to their Real Talk class and the end of 2nd period, but instead gathered outside to share their feelings and thoughts about the recent national conversation concerning abortion rights. The gathering, which began as a walk around the school, was conducted in an organized manner by students and supervised by administration and staff.

Later, some students informed us that they would leave campus, and walk toward UNC down Culbreth Road, though we know think they may be headed to Southern Village. We informed Chapel Hill and Carrboro police right away for safety purposes. Approximately 250-300 have left campus.

At 11:45 a.m., attendance for Flex Time will be in PowerSchool so that you as a parent/guardian can check the attendance to see if your student is still at school if you are not able to contact them in other ways. In PowerSchool, look at the class called “Jag Block.”

While we are supportive of our students’ wishes to express themselves, moving forward we would like to be protective of classroom instructional time and find other times for students to demonstrate, if they so choose. As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have a question, or something you’d like me to know.

Between 250 and 300 students then left campus to walk toward the Old Well on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus. Rudolph said Chapel Hill and Carrboro police were notified right away for safety purposes.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.