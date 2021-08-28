Hundreds of cyclists rode, raised $1 million for cancer research at 4th Annual Victory Ride

RALEIGH, N.C. – More than $1 million was raised for cancer research.

Hundreds of cyclists showed up for the V Foundation’s Victory Ride to Cure Cancer on Saturday morning, showing their physical, and monetary, support for the disease that has affected so many people and families in North Carolina.

With the spin of the wheels, and feet to the pedal, the Fourth Annual Victory Ride proved to be a chance for families, doctors, and researchers to do something to fight back against cancer.

“I’m riding for my patients, I’m a cancer surgeon,” Yemi Ogunleye, a cancer surgeon with UNC Health, said. “It’s important for me to ride in their honor, especially for those who can’t make it here.”

For Ray Wilson, Saturday’s ride was personal.

“I just finished treatment myself literally eight weeks ago,” he said.

Wilson was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and he said he believes he wouldn’t have been able to ride on Saturday if it wasn’t for his care team, and Victory Ride teammates, at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Being able to even ride on even a stationary bike, is something he said he doesn’t take for granted.

“I was a little emotional actually, coming down… when I think about what I’ve been through the last 14 months,” he said.

Wilson, and the hundreds of other cyclists who rode with him, hope more cancer patients will survive because of the money raised for more research.

“I want to try and give back and raise funds,” Wilson said.

Ogunleye agreed with Wilson and is excited about what the funds could mean for research.

“The things that we find through research are able to help people across the state, so we can fight cancer in the future,” Ogunleye said.

CBS 17 was a proud media sponsor of the event, with more than $27,000 raised towards cancer research and multiple riders.

100-percent of the rider-raised funds went to Duke Cancer Institute, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center.