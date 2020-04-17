Husband of missing woman charged with murder, Sampson County deputies say

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)— The husband of a woman who was reported missing has been charged with murder, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya was reported missing on Tuesday, though family members said they had not heard from Zelaya since April 6, deputies said in a news release.

Investigators immediately began searching for Zelaya and asked for the public’s help in finding her, as well as posting a missing person’s flyer on social media.

On Friday, Sampson County investigators with the help of the NCSBI obtained enough probable cause to charge Zelaya’s husband, Jose Fernando Quiroz, with murder, according to the news release.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said no other information would be released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

