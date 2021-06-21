Husband wanted for questioning in missing wife’s case, Sampson County deputies say

Kiara Renee Wiggins, her husband Carl Earl Andre Wiggins and the stolen Ford SUV. Photos from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to question the husband of a woman who has not been seen for at least 10 days, according to Sampson County officials.

Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro was last seen on June 9, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Her relatives contacted deputies on Friday about her disappearance.

Meanwhile, her husband, Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, has vanished. He is “considered armed and dangerous,” the news release said.

Officials said Carl Wiggins, 49, might be driving a black 2003 Ford Excursion that was stolen on June 17.

Warrants are on file for Carl Wiggins for felony larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle, deputies said. He is also wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance.

“We are treating this as an endangered missing person” case, the news release said.