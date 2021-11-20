I-95 chase suspect busted after crashing into tractor-trailer, Nash County deputies say

Ronaldo Vadal Wesson, 25, of Rocky Mount with a photo of his wrecked Hyundai. Photos from Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver fleeing Nash County deputies along Interstate 95 crashed into and knocked over a tractor-trailer before he was arrested Friday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was first reported just before 3:45 p.m. along Benvenue Road/N.C. 43 when a Nash County deputy tried to pull over a gold Hyundai sedan for “several observed” moving violations, a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy tried to pull over the driver of the Hyundai along N.C. 43 at Halifax Road, but the driver was “slow to stop” and approached the I-95 northbound ramp, deputies said.

“The driver of the Hyundai then made a right turn onto I-95 northbound and accelerated away at

a high speed,” the news release said.

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy chased the Hyundai, keeping the car within sight.

But, the Hyundai driver was “all over the roadway, switching lanes, and even driving on the grass of the shoulder side to pass other vehicles,” the news release said.

With those moves and increasing traffic, the deputy decided to stop chasing the driver and told dispatchers the driver was taking exit 145 off I-95, officials said.

At that exit, which is N.C. 4, the driver of the Hyundai hit a tractor-trailer, causing it to flip on its side at the top of the bridge of the exit, according to the news release.

The driver of the Hyundai was trapped inside the heavily damaged car. Part of the exit was closed for several hours Friday afternoon and night.

Eventually, the driver was freed from the wrecked sedan and Nash County EMS took him to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, where he was still recovering Saturday. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Ronaldo Vadal Wesson, 25, of Rocky Mount was charged with felony fleeing/elude arrest.

For an incident earlier this month, several more charges were filed against Wesson, including discharge weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, attempted second-degree murder, discharging firearm inside city limits, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill.