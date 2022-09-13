DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of I-95 near E. Cumberland Street in Dunn are closed following an incident under a bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The Harnett County closure, near mile marker 73, which is U.S. 421, started around 2:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Officials said a tractor-trailer caught fire and stopped under the bridge.

Photos from the scene showed the cab of the truck destroyed by flames with fire damage to part of the trailer.

NCDOT image

NCDOT image

“I-95 North and U.S. 421 North are expected to remain closed through at least Wednesday morning while crews clean up the scene and inspect the I-95 bridge to ensure it has not been structurally compromised,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release.

To avoid the area, drivers are asked to take the exit 73 off-ramp and continue to the on-ramp to re-access I-95 N.

According to traffic data, back-ups on northbound I-95 approaching the wreck are about three miles long as of 5:30 p.m.

The NCDOT said I-95 north should reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday.