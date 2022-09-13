DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of I-95 near E. Cumberland Street in Dunn are closed following an incident under a bridge Tuesday afternoon.
The Harnett County closure, near mile marker 73, which is U.S. 421, started around 2:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.
Officials said a tractor-trailer caught fire and stopped under the bridge.
Photos from the scene showed the cab of the truck destroyed by flames with fire damage to part of the trailer.
“I-95 North and U.S. 421 North are expected to remain closed through at least Wednesday morning while crews clean up the scene and inspect the I-95 bridge to ensure it has not been structurally compromised,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release.
To avoid the area, drivers are asked to take the exit 73 off-ramp and continue to the on-ramp to re-access I-95 N.
According to traffic data, back-ups on northbound I-95 approaching the wreck are about three miles long as of 5:30 p.m.
The NCDOT said I-95 north should reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday.