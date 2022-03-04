DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for more than six hours Friday in Harnett County near Dunn.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at mile marker 73, which is at exit 73 of U.S. 421, according to the NCDOT.

A detour was set up at the scene. Motorists were being routed up and over exit 73 to re-access I-95 southbound.

A photo from the scene showed crews working on possible damage under the overpass. Harnett County authorities said that a tractor-trailer hit the overpass.

The right lane reopened around 6:35 p.m.

The NCDOT said the highway should completely reopen by 10 p.m. while crews work on an “emergency bridge repair.”