FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead and all lanes of Interstate 95 South, as well as, the left lane of I-95 North are closed two miles north of Exit 81, Interstate 40, near Four Oaks, because of a vehicle crash, a CBS 17 crew and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports.
The road is expected to reopen by 7 p.m., but there is a major backup in the southbound lanes beginning about two miles north of exit 81, which is the I-40 interchange.
Drivers should use the following detour:
- Motorists traveling on I-95 South must use Exit 87 to Keen Road and turn right on Keen Road.
- Continue on Keen Road and turn left on US 301 S. Continue on US 301 S and turn right on Gilbert Road.
- Continue on Gilbert Road and turn left on Woodall Dairy Road, which becomes NC 242 S.
- From NC 242 S, turn left on I-40 E.
- Continue on I-40 E to I-95 junction and merge right to return to I-95 S.