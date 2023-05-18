FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead and all lanes of Interstate 95 South, as well as, the left lane of I-95 North are closed two miles north of Exit 81, Interstate 40, near Four Oaks, because of a vehicle crash, a CBS 17 crew and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports.

The road is expected to reopen by 7 p.m., but there is a major backup in the southbound lanes beginning about two miles north of exit 81, which is the I-40 interchange.

Drivers should use the following detour: