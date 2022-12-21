ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, a handful of volunteers in Angier packed a shipping container full of donated supplies headed to Ukraine. Some of those volunteers say they had to do something to help.

“I’m Ukrainian, I cannot just stay and watch,” Andriy Ivants, one volunteer, said.

The container of supplies was sent from Crossing All Borders Ministry.

“It was like whatever we can do to get help in as quick as possible,” said Joeth Strickland, the founder of Crossing All Borders Ministry.

It was filled with donated medical supplies, diapers, hygiene kits and even a motorized wheelchair for one Ukrainian soldier who lost his legs. Volunteers say there’s no shortage of a need overseas months after Russian forces moved in, causing a crisis.

“It’s not only one house, or two, or ten, it’s not one neighborhood, it’s an entire region, just wiped off of the earth, and all of the people just don’t have anything, whatever they had, just everything was destroyed,” Ivants explained.

Valik Evas helped pack the shipping container on Wednesday, after arriving in the United States two weeks ago. He was in Ukraine when the first Russian forces crossed the border, and knows first-hand what a difference this help makes.

“It’s even hard to explain because it’s one thing when you’re speaking, it’s another thing when you see it,” Evas said.

Volunteers say they’ll collect more donations to ship off while the supplies sent on Wednesday get into the hands of those who need them most.

“When you see the tragedy, you want to help that person,” Ivants said.

Volunteers say each shipping container costs about $7,000 to send to Ukraine and they take between three to four weeks to arrive.