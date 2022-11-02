RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night.

The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police.

One of those callers told 911 dispatch, “I have to call his mom. This man is bleeding out.”

The caller said he was trying to stop 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton from bleeding out. Lawton was an 11th grader at Millbrook High School.

On Tuesday, Lawton’s grandmother Consuela Perry said her grandson was out trick-or-treating with his friends and never made it home for dinner.

Two other juveniles were injured in the shooting.

The male caller begged the dispatcher for an ambulance. While the dispatch confirmed one was on the way, dispatch spent more than two minutes trying to confirm the exact location of the caller and the victim.

“We need EMS. He’s right here with me. I got my shirt around his arm,” the caller said.

While on the phone with 911, the caller said Lawton was still conscious. He appeared to be looking for the gunshot wound.

“Oh you hit right here. You hit right here,” said the caller.

Someone could be heard responding, “Where?. The caller responds back with “Right here in the arm.”

Dispatch could be heard asking the caller for a description of the suspected shooter, related vehicle or direction of travel. The 911 caller said he did not know what the shooter looked like.

“He’s nowhere near ma’am. He ran. I don’t know where he’s at,” the caller said.

Lawton’s grandmother remembered her grandson as someone who was respectful and loved his friends and family, joking around, and football. The family’s message for others is “just put the guns down.”

“If you can’t rectify the situation in a peaceful manner, then go about your business, but just stop the violence with these guns, taking people’s lives,” Perry said.

A second call came in that night from a woman who said she came home and was told by someone she lived with that they heard gunfire.

“It sounded like a gunshot then she saw debris fly. And I just looked in her room and it appears to be a bullet hole that entered through the wall and entered to her dresser,” the caller said.

Dispatch informed the woman there had been a shooting at her apartment complex.

The caller said she heard people arguing outside.

“That was it. I just heard someone rustling back and forth a little bit ago but I can’t identify where it’s coming from,” said the second caller.