‘I just want my money back’: Investigation launched into Henderson hedge fund

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Warrants show that two days after CBS 17 contacted a local hedge fund manager the Secretary of State’s Office launched an investigation into potential securities fraud.

“How much money did you invest with Clay,” asked CBS17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“A little over $20,000,” said Abdul Osman.

“I gave Clay $5,000,” said Kyle Pritchard.

“About $3,500,” said Jake Twisdale.

We went to Clay Bass’s home to get his side of the story, but he denied investors concerns about his business.

“That’s not true,” said Clay Bass.

Two days later Bass received another knock at the door, but this time it was from agents with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office Financial Crimes Unit.

Search warrants explain that they are investigating Bass for securities fraud.

“I just want my money back,” said Twisdale.

According to the warrants Bass didn’t register his business with the state of North Carolina which could potentially nullify any agreements he ahd with investors.

CBS17 asked attorney Ben Whitley if that could open the door for investors to potentially get their money back.

“There is a less than 50 percent chance that anything will come of that,” said attorney Ben Whitley. “It is a situation where someone might get worse further in debt, or further of chasing this issue of getting the money back in civil courts.”

While each county in North Carolina has funds set up to protect victims of violent crime, victims of financial crimes are often left holding the bag.

“Even the times I’ve seen it at work, someone may have thousands of dollars of loss and only get hundreds of dollars of payment,” said Whitley.

Since Bass hasn’t been charged with a crime multiple investors who have yet to come forward to the authorities questioned if it was worth it if they can’t get their money back.

“It is worth reporting it to make sure at the very least you may prevent this from happening again to someone else,” said Whitley.