RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County woman’s weekly grocery trip turned into a huge lottery win.

Linda Virgil, of Raeford, won $700,000 from a Triple 7 scratch off ticket during a mid-week trip to the Food Lion on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said a friendly employee at the grocery store scanned her ticket and confirmed her big win.

“I just started crying,” said Virgil.

She claimed her prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $498,753 after federal and state tax withholdings, according to lottery officials.

“I’m going to share it with my kids and grandchildren,” Virgil said.

She said she plans to visit the Food Lion where the bought the ticket to thank the employee who helped her celebrate the big win.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, the $10 Triple 7 game launched in December with four top prizes of $700,000.

Lottery officials said only one of the top prizes remains to be won.