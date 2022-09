WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The whirligigs in Wilson are spinning wildly thanks to the winds of Ian.

A YouTube user has uploaded a mesmerizing live video stream of Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, and you can see just how forcefully they are spinning.

The whirligigs at the park always put on quite a show during hurricanes and tropical storms.

The unique park opened in 2017 in downtown Wilson and is full of Simpson’s one-of-a-kind creations.