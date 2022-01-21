Icy patches already causing wrecks on Triangle roads Friday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black ice is a concern on roads this morning due to refreezing from Thursday’s rain. Temperatures are well below freezing and will stay there for Friday.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith confirmed two vehicle crashes before 5 a.m. were ice-related.

One crash happened on Interstate 87 in Knightdale near Exit 13 for Knightdale Boulevard.

Several lanes remained blocked at 5:30 a.m. when CBS 17 crews arrived at the scene. Our photographer slipped and fell getting out of his vehicle and hitting the ice, so be careful.

The other wreck happened on Interstate 40 near Exit 299 for Hammond Road in south Raleigh. As of 5:45 a.m., all westbound lanes were blocked to traffic and being detoured off the road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has crews out treating roads this morning to help with icing.