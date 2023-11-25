ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Aberdeen in Moore County are asking the public to help them identify two people in different larceny cases at the Walmart in town.

Two requests and five photos were released Tuesday afternoon about Walmart larcenies at 250 Turner Street that have different case numbers, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

In the first news release, police said they are trying to identify a man who in a police photo appeared to be pushing a shopping cart in Walmart.

Photo from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Photo from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Photo from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Photo from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Photo from the Aberdeen Police Department.

The man was wearing glasses and a blue medical mask, according to police photos that also included images of what appeared to be a white Dodge van with an extended top.

Just minutes later, Aberdeen police released two photos of a woman, who also appeared to be in a Walmart.

Like most Aberdeen news releases involving store larcenies, little information was included.

Officers said anyone who can identify the people or the van in the photos should contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (910)-944-9721. Deputies said if anyone with info would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Tip Line at (910)944-4561.