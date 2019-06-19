iHeart Radio to celebrate 4th annual Rock’n’Roll Up Your Sleeves blood drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 joins iHeart Radio to celebrate the 4th annual Rock’n’Roll Up Your Sleeves blood drive!

The drive will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th, at the Promotional Court at the Crabtree Valley Mall.

Whether a first responder, veteran or volunteer, local heroes greatly impact families throughout the Triangle. You can be a hero, too, just by donating.

To sign up, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can use the sponsor code Crabtree when you sign up!

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now