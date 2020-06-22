Illegal bar was site of shooting that killed 2, hurt 2 others in Edgecombe County town, officials say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A weekend shooting that left two dead and two others hurt in a small Edgecombe County town happened at an illegal bar, officials said Monday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 700 block of Lashley Street.

Upon arrival, officers found four people had been wounded in a shooting. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

One victim was transported to a hospital and the other refused treatment.

Monday, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officials said that the home where the shooting happened at 715 East Lashley Street was an “illegal bar.”

Deputies contacted ALE officials who seized 76 liters of malt beverage and nearly 30 liters of spirituous liquor were from the home.

Treesie Shontell Allen, 39, who owns the home, was charged with the possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits, ALE officials said in a news release.

“One of ALE’s primary missions is eliminating locations where alcoholic beverages are illegally sold to reduce acts of senseless violence,” Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement, said in a news release.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the double deadly shooting.

