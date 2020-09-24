Immigration detainer placed on man charged with statutory rape in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An immigration detainer has been placed on a 21-year-old man recently arrested for multiple counts of statutory rape of a child, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Laurino Vargas (SCSO)

Deputies said Sampson County investigators received a complaint from the Department of Social Services concerning a child being sexually assaulted.

That investigation led to the arrest of Laurino Vargas, deputies said.

Vargas, whose address is listed as in Garland, was booked into the Sampson County Detention Center on Sept. 17.

He faces 10 counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and one county of identity theft.

After he was processed at the detention center, U.S. Customs flagged Vargas’ fingerprints and issued a detainer.

He received a $1 million bond on the statutory rape charges but is being held without bond on the immigration detainer, court records show.

He’s scheduled to appear in Sampson County court Oct. 2.