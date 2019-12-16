Impaired driver picks up duo who had been drinking and arguing in Roanoke Rapids parking lot, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 50-year-old man was arrested after Roanoke Rapids police said he was impaired when he came to pick up two people who were drinking and arguing in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Officer D. Newsome was called to the Wal-Mart on Premier Boulevard after a report of a couple arguing was made.

Newsome was flagged down and pointed in the direction of the people arguing.

Police said Newsome noticed an ” abundance of empty alcoholic beverage containers” inside the duo’s vehicle.

Newsome warned them to stop the arguing and have someone come pick them up due to them drinking alcohol.

The two were waiting for the ride in front of the Wal-Mart when they began to argue again.

Newsome, along with Master Officer M. Hunsucker, came back to the Wal-Mart and watched the vehicle that picked the duo up hit the curb near the garden center causing sparks to fly.

That vehicle began to travel down Premier Boulevard and was pulled over by the officers.

As the officers approached the vehicle, they could smell alcohol.

The driver, Wilford Bobbitt, 50, was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The officers carried him before a magistrate who formally charged him with DWI.

He has a scheduled court date of January 13.

