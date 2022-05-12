ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspected impaired driver was arrested after he led an Edgecombe County deputy on a high-speed chase before plowing into a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, Deputy R. Harris was on N. Fairview Road near Rocky Mount when he saw a light-colored SUV speeding toward Rosewood Avenue.

Harris, who is assigned to the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reduction Unity, tried to pull over the SUV but the suspect vehicle took off, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver turned left on Rosewood Avenue and drove at what the sheriff’s office said was a high rate of speed to get away from Harris.

The SUV hit a dip in the road, sending the vehicle into a utility pole.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as Kyle Sanders, was arrested at the scene.

Harris’ breath smelled of alcohol following the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found a substance believed to be cocaine in the SUV.

Sanders was charged with

⁃ Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle;

⁃ Felony possession of cocaine;

⁃ Driving while impaired;

⁃ Fail to heed to lights or sirens.

Sanders received a $5,000 secured bond and was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

“We will continue to do our part to ensure our streets and neighborhoods are safe. We are committed to our citizens as we combat violent crimes within Rocky Mount and all areas within Edgecombe County,” Sheriff Clee Atkinson said.