RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Summer is here and as the temperatures warm and you look to head outside, you will want to add Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park to your list of places to visit.

The park has a sunflower field, and they’re starting to bloom.

Park officials said the sunflower seeds were planted in mid-May; this year “198,000 seeds were planted.”

While in bloom, officials said the sunflower field acts as a pollinator habitat for bees. And after the flowers finish blooming, “Raleigh Water harvests the sunflowers to process biodiesel for educational programs and demonstrations.”

The sunflower field at Dix Park is located off Hunt Drive near the former soccer fields.

It’s free to visit and open every day of the week from dawn until dusk.

For more information about the sunflower field, click here.