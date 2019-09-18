In the wake of 2 roadside deaths, here’s what to do when your vehicle breaks down on the road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the wake of two break-down deaths on local roads this week, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol explained what to do if you break down on a busy thoroughfare.

Officials recommend that if you are involved in a wreck with injuries you should stay where you are, get out of the vehicle if you can, and call 911.

However, if there are no injuries involved, Sgt. Michael Baker said you should move off the road as far as you can.

“I have recently seen an increase of people out changing a tire to get their vehicles out of the roadway, or standing in the road,” Bake said. “That is when they become part of a secondary crash.”

Just this week, two people died in Orange and Durham counties after becoming disabled and being hit outside their vehicles.

According to authorities, a woman’s car became disabled on S. Miami Boulevard in Durham early on Tuesday. She stepped out to inspect her car when she was hit by her own vehicle and killed.

The day before, a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Interstate 85 in Orange County after he had just finished changing his tire.

What do you do if you come up on construction and there is no where to pull off the road?

The N.C. State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to put their hazards on, get out of the vehicle, and call *HP.

Should you change a tire on the side of a busy interstate?

Sgt. Baker with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said if you need to change a tire, the safest place to do it is on an on-ramp or off-ramp or as far off the shoulder as you can be.

If you decide to change a tire, call police or have a passenger with you monitor traffic while you are doing it.

Do drivers have to move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road?

Yes, it is the law. North Carolina’s Move Over law protects emergency personnel. This law includes state troopers, emergency and utility workers, as well as tow trucks.

Fall is right around the corner and that means we will be entering the most dangerous time to drive. The sun will rise and set later, which means we will be driving in the dark. The highway patrol says now is the time to prepare.

One way you can do that is by purchasing an emergency road-side kit that can help keep you safe.

“Those kits come with all kinds of things to include vest, reflectors, and some even come with flares to be more visible at night,” said Baker.

Drivers can always call 911 or road-side assistance if he or she does not feel safe enough to get out around busy traffic.

