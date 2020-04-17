Increased testing at Neuse Correctional Institution finds nearly 150 positive COVID-19 cases

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– After all 700 prisoners at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Wayne County were tested for the coronavirus, 149 people tested positive, according to a news release from county officials.

As of Friday, the Wayne County Health Department has identified 246 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

The total number of cases increased due to 149 positive cases at the state’s Neuse Correctional Institution.

The North Carolina Division of Prisons tested all 700 inmates along with staff members who wanted to be tested.

The Wayne County Health Department is helping the facility with this testing process, and these numbers will most likely continue to climb, according to the news release.

“This strategy is the result of a strong collaborative and coordinated effort between the Prisons Incident Command Team, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State Laboratory for Public Health, LabCorp and the Wayne County Health Department,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in a news release. “The outbreak at Neuse CI is no doubt a cause for concern but not for panic. We have medical protocols in place to handle this and frankly it is better to know up front what we are facing so we can do what is necessary to stop the spread.”

Health department officials say staff members also continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

