ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Moore County town said Tuesday they are looking for a man and woman who are linked to a liquor store larceny.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the duo in connection with an incident at the ABC store at 1412 N. Sandhills Blvd., according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Five photos were released by police Tuesday, including two of a woman and three of a man. The man, who was wearing camo suspender pants and a gray hoodie, appears to be crouching down in one of the photos.

Photo from Aberdeen Police Dept.

Like recent similar news releases from Aberdeen police, the ABC store larceny statement contained few details about the actual crime — including when the incident took place.

Aberdeen Police Lt. Schofield is investigating the case.

Officers said anyone with information should contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous should call the Tip Line at (910) 944-4561.