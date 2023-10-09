Photos of a person of interest in an indecent exposure at the Walmart in Clinton, according to the Clinton Police Department. Photos from the Clinton Police Department.

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Clinton said Monday they are seeking info about a person who could be linked to an incident at a Walmart recently.

Officials are asking residents of the Sampson County town and surrounding areas if they have information about the “person of interest,” according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Clinton Police Department.

The person police are trying to track down could be linked to an indecent exposure incident on Friday at the Walmart at 1415 Sunset Ave., the news release said.

Police included two photos of a man and a photo of an SUV in the news release.

No details were provided about the indecent exposure, including what time it might have happened or where in the store the incident took place.

Officers said anyone with information about the person of interest should call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.