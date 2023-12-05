ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — In the latest in a series of requests, the Aberdeen Police Department is seeking information about people linked to a larceny at the Walmart in town.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they need the public’s help with identifying people in two photographs that were released.

The photos are linked to a theft at Walmart at 250 Turner St., officials said.

The photos show one man in a camo jacket and another wearing a black coat and a red baseball cap turned backward.

Like many news releases from Aberdeen police regarding Walmart incidents, little information was released such as when the incident happened or exactly what took place.

Officers said anyone who had information about the people in the photos should call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910)-944-9721 while those who seek to remain anonymous should call the Tip Line at (910)944-4561.