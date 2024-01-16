SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for information about a man and a woman while investigating a larceny at a jewelry store, the Southern Pines Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers said items valued at $415 were stolen from Maren’s Pandora in the Pinecrest Shopping Center in Southern Pines.

They said these items included jewelry, sunglasses and earrings.

The police department provided photos of a man and a woman in the store. The man is wearing a black jacket and the woman is wearing a white sweater carrying a Louis Vuitton purse.

Police said they are looking for information about these individuals.

The surveillance photos are dated Dec. 21.

  • Photos of man and woman in jewelry store (Southern Pines Police Department)
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jimenez at 910-692-7031.