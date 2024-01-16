SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for information about a man and a woman while investigating a larceny at a jewelry store, the Southern Pines Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers said items valued at $415 were stolen from Maren’s Pandora in the Pinecrest Shopping Center in Southern Pines.

They said these items included jewelry, sunglasses and earrings.

The police department provided photos of a man and a woman in the store. The man is wearing a black jacket and the woman is wearing a white sweater carrying a Louis Vuitton purse.

Police said they are looking for information about these individuals.

The surveillance photos are dated Dec. 21.

Photos of man and woman in jewelry store (Southern Pines Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jimenez at 910-692-7031.