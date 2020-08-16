Inmate dies at Butner prison, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Bureau of Prisons officials say an inmate was found unresponsive and later died at the Federal Correctional Complex at Butner prison.

Officials say the inmate was housed at the complex’s Federal Medical Center, a facility for male inmates of all security levels who have special health needs.

On Aug. 14, at approximately 7:45 p.m., inmate Dennis M. Grigsby, 54, was found unresponsive at the facility. Responding staff initiated life-saving measures before requesting emergency medical personnel to assist.

Grigsby was subsequently pronounced dead. Officials say there are no indicators that his death is COVID-19 related.

Grigsby had been at the facility since May under a Court Order of Commitment for Treatment after being indicted for unarmed bank robbery.