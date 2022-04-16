PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)–An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center has died, according to officials.

This happened on Friday, officials said in a release.

Officials said Michael Capone, 52, “appeared to be in medical distress,” and they took “life-saving measures alongside FirstHealth EMS” but they were unable to resuscitate him.

“Our staff members are shocked and saddened by Mr. Capone’s sudden passing,” says Sheriff’s Office Captain Tammy Kirkman. “We strive to provide the highest quality of care to individuals in our custody, so losing someone in our facility despite our best efforts to save him is nothing short of traumatic.”

Capone was serving time for probation violation, officials said in a release.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Capone’s surviving family and friends. Regardless of his custodial status at the time of death, he was a human being and his memory deserves respect,” says Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. “Any loss of life is a tragedy, especially when it happens so suddenly. Our Victim Services Coordinators will be available to provide emotional support and assistance as needed.”

This is the first in-custody death at the Chatham County Detention Center, according to the release.

Officials said there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death.