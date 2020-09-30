CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate being processed in the booking area at the Moore County Detention Center died Tuesday evening after experiencing a “medical emergency,” the sheriff’s office said.
Staff administered medical aid. EMS was called and CPR was initiated. The inmate died at the scene, a news release said.
The inmate wasn’t identified.
The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent inquiry.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Inmate dies while being processed at the Moore County Detention Center
- 3 Wake County buildings requiring COVID-19 screening to enter
- Johnston County consolidating EMS services, forcing 2 longtime providers out
- No one hurt after train hits mini-van broken down on tracks in Goldsboro
- Fire damages businesses in Durham strip mall
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now