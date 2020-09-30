Inmate dies while being processed at the Moore County Detention Center

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate being processed in the booking area at the Moore County Detention Center died Tuesday evening after experiencing a “medical emergency,” the sheriff’s office said.

Staff administered medical aid. EMS was called and CPR was initiated. The inmate died at the scene, a news release said.

The inmate wasn’t identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent inquiry.

